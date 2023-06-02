The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Event marketing money on offer from Tamworth Regional Council

By Newsroom
Updated June 2 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kootingal Country Fair has been given a helping hand to promote the event in past years. Picture from file.
The Kootingal Country Fair has been given a helping hand to promote the event in past years. Picture from file.

With an action-packed year ahead, Tamworth Regional Council is offering a helping hand to local community groups wanting to promote their goings-on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.