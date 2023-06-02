With an action-packed year ahead, Tamworth Regional Council is offering a helping hand to local community groups wanting to promote their goings-on.
Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Regional Events Marketing Program.
The Destination Tamworth Events Marketing Support Program provides both financial and/or in-kind marketing support to local events and festivals worth up to $5000.
Tamworth Regional Council Visitor Economy Coordinator, Linda Bridges said "it's exciting to see a number of regional events already filling the calendar including a lot of the annual favourites. This program is a way to support organisers in marketing their event to ultimately maximise attendance."
To be eligible applicants must be able to exhibit and report back on the economic benefit of the event to the Tamworth region including an increase in overnight visitation and the viability of the event over time.
"Once applications close, the events and festivals are assessed individually to make sure they meet the criteria. Local event organisers can receive a range of marketing support ranging from media promotion, distribution of promotional material, social media promotion and the creation of promotional content," Ms Bridges said.
Some of the events that have received a helping hand in past include Tamworth World Cup Show, Equitation Championships, Kootingal Country Fair, Australian Country Dance Festival, The Great Nundle Dog Race and the 2023 Gravity Enduro.
"Our region has so many events on offer; from music, history, arts and culture to the outdoors, there really is something for everyone to enjoy," Ms Bridges said.
To apply for the 2023/2024 Destination Tamworth Regional Events Marketing Support Program or to find out more, go to https://www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/events-support-program
Applications close on Tuesday June 27, 2023.
