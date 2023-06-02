It's the great adventure illuminating the horizon in Emmelene White's life.
Later this year, the Tamworthian will travel to England with her husband, Andrew, in order to attend a Wimbledon wedding.
While there, the couple will also visit France and Greece.
Andrew used to work in the UK. But for Emmelene, it will be her first European experience.
"So it will be nice to travel and see, I guess, a different world," she said, adding: "It's very exciting. It's nice to have a holiday to look forward to."
But before that happens, Emmelene has some sporting business to take care of.
On Saturday afternoon, the 25-year-old will line up for the Swans when they meet the Roos at No 1 Oval.
It is Emmelene's second year at the Swans. She joined the club to form relationships after moving to Tamworth from the Hunter for work in 2020.
It was an unusual introduction to a new environment for the marketing specialist, what with Australia gripped by the pandemic at the time.
"So it's been great to meet new people," she said of the Swans, adding that it was good "to get a taste for what really happens around" Tamworth once the Covid restrictions were relaxed.
It's a "nice place to live", she said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
