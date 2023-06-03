Older people who might struggle with the latest technology are being given the chance to 'get with it'.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) libraries are running a new program for seniors who want to learn about technology and how to use their devices.
Recognising that technology can be daunting, but also increasingly a necessary part of life, the council is creating a safe space for the local community to ask questions and practice in a 'hands-on' way.
The program, 'Afternoon Tech', begins on June 6 at both Werris Creek and Quirindi Libraries.
Anyone interested in attending this free event can drop into their local library from 2.30pm to 4pm for complimentary tea and coffee and a light afternoon tea and while there chat with staff and each other about their device, and or pose technology related questions.
For the first get-together, the topic will be smartphones. This will help participants to learn more about using their smartphone, and the capabilities of a smartphone.
The Afternoon Tech Program will continue to be held on the first Tuesday of each month, at both Quirindi and Werris Creek libraries, with a new topic selected each month.
"This is a fantastic initiative that will benefit our community enormously when it comes to embracing technology and reaping the benefits of it. The get-togethers are also a wonderful way for people to network and make new friendships," said LPSC Mayor Councillor Doug Hawkins OAM.
