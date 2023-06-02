Tomorrow, the Tamworth Magpies will leave absolutely everything they have on the field.
After a frustrating start to the season, in which they have shown glimpses of promise but rarely been able to close matches out, coach Damien Henry said the players have spent two weeks preparing for Saturday's clash against the Armidale Blues in Tamworth.
"We've got three weeks off after this, so we're giving it everything this weekend," Henry said.
"We don't have to leave anything in the tank, we can go for broke. And if we get everyone on the same page this weekend, we should be right."
After the Magpies won last weekend's scheduled game against Albies by forfeit, the players will come into the weekend's game fresh and firing.
And though they have struggled to get the results on the board this season, Henry believes they are not far from stringing together some wins.
"We're working hard," he said.
"We just haven't got the results. Hopefully we can get a win this weekend and it might turn our whole season around.
"We're still working hard and everyone's positive."
As the competition enters its second round of matches, Henry reflected on Tamworth's last clash against the Blues in round two.
They fell to a 38-15 loss that day, but the scoreline didn't reflect how close the match truly was.
"We had a good game with them, but let ourselves down a fair bit towards the end," Henry said.
"Hopefully we've improved on those aspects, and I think it'll be a good, hard game. They had a good win last week against Robb [43-19], so we'll hopefully put up a good show for Old Boys Day."
