A JURY has heard a man had a "blue" with his wife about her helping a school friend's son store a firearm in their home.
Joesph Orr fronted the second day of his trial in Tamworth District Court after police found a .22 calibre firearm stuffed inside a pillowcase, and hidden inside a couch in his North Tamworth home.
The jury heard Orr had an argument with his now former wife when he found out a firearm had been stored in the spare room of his home.
A police interview conducted after Orr's arrest showed the accused believed the gun was removed from the home after the argument, and weeks before it was found by police.
In the video, Orr is shown stating he never saw the firearm and "thought it was in the car" of another man when he was arguing with his wife.
"I thought it was only there while he was there and then he took it," Orr said in the police interview.
A series of police interviews, text messages, body worn video footage were played to the jury on the second day of the trial.
The footage from the police search on September 21, 2021, showed officers finding the gun inside a blue and white pillowcase inside a couch in Orr's lounge room.
"Why would I put it behind the lounge when I have kids come here," Orr can be heard saying.
"You can test it, it will have none of my fingerprints on it."
Orr can be heard saying he had a female friend staying with him at the time who hung around with "f*******".
"There's been that many people here it's not funny," Orr said during the search.
The defence case is Orr was not aware the firearm was in his home when it was discovered by police.
A man, who the Crown claims Orr was storing the gun for, was called as a witness to detail his relationship with the accused.
The witness said Orr was "a friend" and an "associate".
The man told the jury he didn't think he had any conversations with the accused about the gun before it was found by police, but admitted to asking Orr's former partner to help store the firearm.
He said someone had asked him about the gun, and he tried to contact Orr to let him know it was in the house.
"I tried to contact Joe to tell him there was a gun that had been left at his house by that time he was already in custody," the man told the jury.
The trial continues next week before Judge Andrew Coleman.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
