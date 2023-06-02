Celebrity chef Paul West wants to connect his fellow small farmers throughout the New England region.
The former television star helped the North West Local Land Services [LLS] launch their first Service Small Farms & Lifestyle Blocks Network, at the Longyard Hotel on Friday, June 2.
The new network aims to help small landholders, who are just starting out, meet other farmers and discover a wealth of agricultural information.
Mr West said as a former small farmer himself he knows what these men and women are going through.
"I have an intimate understanding of the trials and tribulations of someone that is new to the land," he said.
"There is quite a steep learning curve and in my experience the more support you have from the surrounding community and departments like the LLS, it certainly opened my mind to a lot of things I wasn't aware of and made the experience more enjoyable."
In recent years Tamworth has become a hub for small farmers wanting to set-up their own lifestyle blocks, or hobby farms.
Mr West said there are quite a few people in rural Australia that blame him for the contemporary wave of tree-changers, due to the success of his show River Cottage.
"But it's also been part of Australian culture for a long time. People looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the cities and find their own patch of rural paradise," he said.
LLS Small Farms and Lifestyle Blocks Officer Margo Weekes said she's noticed a high demand for this type of network.
"LLS recognises we haven't targeted small farmers before," she said.
"So this is our chance now to create a really strong network. So that small farmers can get together, share ideas, ask questions ... we have teams of vets and ag teams that can help with all of that advisory stuff."
Mr West said one of the biggest challenges that small farmers face is the struggle to 'do it all'.
"Most small farms aren't necessarily run as a profitable entities ... a lot of people on small farms have off-farm jobs in order to facilitate that lifestyle," he said, with a vast majority of small farmers being people who have recently made a tree or sea-change from one of the major cities.
"Most are first generation on the land. They have gone from having a garden in a town house in Surry Hills, to finding themselves on 20 acres of prime Liverpool Plains, then there is a lot to learn in land managing," he said.
"Whether it be fencing or water management, weed, pest management, all the stuff that life career farmers knows intimately, that a lot of people who are new to the land don't know how to manage it before they are on the land. That is where this network and the LLS comes in."
At the launch farmers were also treated to a meal prepared by rural butcher Dale Goodwin from Dale's Downtown Meats in Uralla.
The meal was accompanied by a demonstration on the best ways to prepare and cook a mouth-watering brisket.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
