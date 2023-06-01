Kyle Gupton landed back in Tamworth on Friday, April 28. 24 hours later, he starred in the Tamworth Thunderbolts' win over the Blacktown Storm with 23 points.
It was exactly what the team had hoped for, and marked a dream return for the American basketballer roughly six years since he last pulled on a Tamworth jersey.
The transition back to Australian time has not, however, been easy.
"I'll be honest, I'm still not totally over the jetlag," Gupton said.
"It's really been an adjustment for me, lately I've dealt with some jetlag and dehydration. So I'm just getting myself back where I want to be."
Gupton's first season with the Thunderbolts was in 2016, where in 14 games he averaged a little over 19 points per game. He returned in 2017 to average 22.8 points from 19 outings.
Since departing at the end of that year, Gupton has played in Germany - for the Edewecht Wattworms across 2018 and 2019 - before a stint with the Detroit Cobras in 2021 and the Oakland County Pharaohs in 2022.
He had planned to play another season with the Thunderbolts in 2020, which was scuppered by the COVID-19 pandemic and led to one of the few years of his life where he didn't play basketball.
Now, at 33 years old, Gupton has finally returned - albeit after a delay.
"Originally, I was supposed to come before the season, but at the time, Tamworth had said that it wouldn't work out," he said.
"So then, I received a message from [former Thunderbolts coach] John Ireland. He reached out to me about a month ago, and asked me my status about where I was playing and if I was able to leave.
"So I told him it was a really good time because I had stopped playing recently and had a good break."
The fortuitous timing meant Gupton was able to secure a visa and make his way to Tamworth a month after the season had begun.
And since his arrival, he has proven why he was such a valuable addition to the Thunderbolts' pre-COVID teams, with an average of 22.67 points from just six games - which he hopes to add to on Saturday against the Wagga Wagga Heat.
But more than his remarkable shooting ability, the older and more worldly Gupton has taken on more of the leadership duties among a very young and inexperienced Tamworth squad.
"When I was in Germany, I had a similar role," he said.
"I wasn't one of the older ones, but they wanted to use some of my knowledge ... so they learned from me and I learned from them, and it's kind of a similar situation here, where I'm doing some teaching, but they're helping me out as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.