The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Sport/Basketball

Basketball: Kyle Gupton returns for Tamworth

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 2 2023 - 5:30pm, first published June 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After a longer wait than he had planned, Kyle Gupton is back playing for the Tamworth Thunderbolts. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
After a longer wait than he had planned, Kyle Gupton is back playing for the Tamworth Thunderbolts. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Kyle Gupton landed back in Tamworth on Friday, April 28. 24 hours later, he starred in the Tamworth Thunderbolts' win over the Blacktown Storm with 23 points.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.