Two elite athletes have inspired hockey and basketball competitors at the state PSSA carnivals at Tamworth.
Opals star Marianna Tolo, a two-time Olympian, and Hockeyroos goalie Zoe Newman mingled with the youngsters on day three of the mega event.
This week, the best primary school-aged basketballers and hockey players in the state have been in action at Magic Week, which concludes on Friday.
"It's all very exciting," Newman said. "I remember my PSSA was a little bit smaller, when I did it back in 2011, I think.
"That was my only one, which was really exciting."
More than 600 athletes and more than 80 teachers are in town for Magic Week.
Event spokesman Glenn Cullen said Tolo and Newman would conduct "Olympics Unleashed" sessions, "inspiring our kids to do their personal best".
"It's a huge event for the region and one of the biggest on our sporting calendar," he said.
This is the second year Tamworth, on behalf of the North West Schools Sports Association, has held both the boys and girls basketball and hockey championships.
