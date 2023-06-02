Dr J Robert Oppenheimer was instrumental in the development of the Atomic bomb that hastened the end of the Second World War.
In the post war, Cold War, he was very much perturbed by the fruits of his genius so did not support the development of the Hydrogen Bomb. He was a chain-smoking theoretical physicist and a genius.
After receiving formal approval from President Roosevelt on December 28, 1942, the Manhattan Project developed into a massive undertaking that spread across the United States.
With over 30 project sites and over 100,000 workers, the Manhattan Project came to cost approximately $2.2 billion.
Even though encompassing such a massive scale, the project largely remained a secret, and many of the people working on the construction of the atomic bomb did not fully know the purpose behind their jobs.
On the 16th of July 1945 Oppenheimer was present at the first explosion of an atomic bomb, the Trinity Test.
Despite its Christian religious moniker, Oppenheimer quoted another religious text, Vishnu from the Hindu Bhagavad Gita, "Now I become death, the destroyer of worlds."
Vishnu, the supreme being who creates, protects, and transforms the universe and with the development of an atomic bomb, it did change the future of the planet, but it had its guiderails.
The development of Artificial Intelligence does not have these impediments.
Computer programs design better computer programs with a greater cognitive capacity, and feigned empathy than the programmer who planted the initial seed.
This is today's Oppenheimer dilemma.
This week another genius Geoffrey Hinton, 75 quit to speak freely about the dangers of AI, and in part regrets his contribution to the field.
He was brought on by Google a decade ago to help develop the company's AI technology, and the approach he pioneered led the way for current systems such as ChatGPT.
He was concerned about the "existential risk" of what happens when these things get more intelligent than us.
Hinton concluded that "the kind of intelligence we're developing is very different from the intelligence we have. So it's as if you had 10,000 people and whenever one person learned something, everybody automatically knew it and that's how these chatbots can know so much more than any one person."
So am I worried about Terminator or Cyborgs - no.
But I do not deny for one second the malicious intent of people with nefarious motives.
What I am more immediately concerned about is whether companies will use this technology to replace most of the jobs done by any person working on any keyboard attached to any computer in any field.
People much smarter than I could comprehend have this clearly in mind.
We have developed a workforce that is based around the technology of the keyboard and now the person who sits behind it may be old technology.
The Trinity test site for A.I. does not require an isolated site in a desert in New Mexico.
You are the test site and the time is now.
Any problems will be corrected and perfected by the same A.I.
There is just too much money to be made for this precarious scenario of your children's future not to become their reality.
