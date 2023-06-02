Two long-awaited daycare centres could open any day now to help ease the high level of childcare demand from parents across Tamworth.
Little Kindy East Tamworth and Papilio Early Learning Tamworth are both waiting on approval from the department of education and are ready to accept kids "the day after" the licenses come through.
"Everything is finished from our end so we're just waiting for department approval," Little Kindy Director Santika Arzal said.
The new centre on Raglan Street was supposed to open in January, but building delays set them back.
Ms Arzal said all they need to open is for the Department of Education to process their service approval, which can take up to 90 business days.
"It can be faster, but that's the limit and we'll hit it on the 25th of June so we'll be open before then," she said.
After overcoming similar construction and departmental delays, Papilio Centre Manager Sarah McCluand says the early learning centre in the old Workies building will soon be open to kids age zero to five.
The purpose-built centre in West Tamworth has four age-specific sections and two large outdoor play areas.
"We offer a lot for all age groups. Our school-readiness program sets the kids up for success, especially in terms of early literacy and our big thinkers STEM program," Ms McCluand said.
The new centre is looking for a few more staff members in an industry where specialised labour is in high demand.
"We're definitely ready to open, we'd just like to expand our team even further," Ms McCluand said.
She said Papilio has enough staff to open and operate efficiently, but staff won't have as much flexibility to take time off until the last two positions are filled.
Ms McCluand also said they don't have a set opening date, but are confident they'll be open before the end of June.
The opening of both centres will be a reprieve to parents looking to return to work, especially with the federal childcare subsidy set to increase in July.
And even more childcare is on the way with centres set to be built in Hillvue and South Tamworth.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
