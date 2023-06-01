People brave enough to spare a pint of blood are urgently sought as life saving donations drop off due to an early flu season.
Red Cross Lifeblood's Michelle Walker-Tredrea said about four out of every ten donors in Tamworth have been cancelling their appointments due to colds, flus and COVID.
"We expect this at this time of the year but it has started earlier and the winter peak hasn't even really hit," Ms Walker-Tredrea said.
"So we're expecting it to get worse, not better in the weeks ahead."
The rarest O and A blood and plasma types, which can only be found in about seven per cent of the population, are needed the most.
Nationwide, about 2000 donors have been cancelling their appointments every week due to the flu season.
Usually, up to 300 people walk through the blood donation centre's doors on The Ringers Road in Tamworth every week, where there are about five staff on-hand to assist.
Ms Walker-Tredrea said about 470mls of blood is collected every time a person donates, which is enough to save three lives. It is then sent to the processing centre in Sydney.
"People who donate within the next couple of days, will have their blood used in hospitals next week," she said.
She advised people to have a decent meal and enough water within three hours of their appointment.
"Because when you go for a regular blood test, they might take five to 30mls, but when you donate blood, we'll take 470 plus mls of blood or blood products," she said.
"It's a little bit harder on the body so that is why we want them to be prepared."
The body fully restores its own blood volume within 24 to 48 hours after giving blood.
People can donate blood every 12 weeks, which is about the length of time it takes the body to replenish red blood cells.
