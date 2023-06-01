The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Health

People are urged to spare blood as early flu season hits

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Cross Lifeblood's Michelle Walker-Tredrea is urging people in Tamworth to donate blood due to cancellations as an early flu season hits. Picture by Peter Hardin
Red Cross Lifeblood's Michelle Walker-Tredrea is urging people in Tamworth to donate blood due to cancellations as an early flu season hits. Picture by Peter Hardin

People brave enough to spare a pint of blood are urgently sought as life saving donations drop off due to an early flu season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.