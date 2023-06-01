MATT Ward is stopping by the Tamworth Hotel on his tour ramping up to the release of a good old fashioned country love song.
With years of experience in land management across the country, Matt spent a lot of time on the road, listening to country music.
"Being part of the road and part of the land and working with people as well got me into country music," he said.
New single Two To Tango released in June, will be followed by a live EP later this year, and the country and Americana artist is sitting on his third album, set for release in 2024.
"About finding love and being a little bit more comfortable in your own skin and in your own hometown," he said.
"My songwriting is probably drawing the connection between my love of the land and connection with the land and then combining that with the personal side of things."
Every album he's recorded slightly differently. His first studio album was made in Sydney, his second was in Texas with a local band, and his third album is "a little bit more genuine".
He's played numerous Tamworth Country Music Festivals and all the pubs in the city.
"Tamworth is a great place to play full stop," he said.
"Because it's a music city, and also obviously a huge supporter of country and alternative and Americana music.
"The Tamworth hotel is also a fantastic vibe for live music.
"Record shows that during the country music festival, as well, they put on a lot of great bands and particularly support a lot of the alternative country bands as well."
The Adelaide-based artist will perform a high energy show on Saturday, June 3, with Tasmanian musician Amber Rae Slade opening the show.
"We are going to party with the crowd," he said.
"And we're going to connect with Tamworthian's who come and see us."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
