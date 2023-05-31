The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Rebekah Hartmann on captaincy and the Kootingal Roosters' fast start in 2023

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:14pm, first published May 31 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebekah Hartmann has taken quickly to leadership, and credits the influence of her coach, Jeff Faint, and husband, Kurt, with helping her find her feet. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Rebekah Hartmann has taken quickly to leadership, and credits the influence of her coach, Jeff Faint, and husband, Kurt, with helping her find her feet. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

So far, the story of Rebekah Hartmann's (nee Jenkins) captaincy has been split into two halves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.