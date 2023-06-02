It was a microscopic invader that, ultimately, derailed Zach Adams' grand ambition.
The Tamworthian had thought about securing a tennis scholarship in the US, and one day turning pro.
However, after Covid hit Australia in early 2020, the 19-year-old lost the drive that had turned him into one of the state's best tennis juniors.
So instead of continuing his pursuit of higher tennis honours, Adams left Oxley High at the end of year 11 to start a carpentry apprenticeship.
He said that "for a good, long while" there was "a pretty good chance" of him becoming a tennis professional.
"But it was sort of taking a toll on my parents throughout it all - even though they were supportive, which I thank them very much for," he said of the cost and travel that had been involved in supporting his tennis.
"But once that Covid lockdown hit, I could never really get back into it - I sort of fell away from it a bit."
He continued: "To go from doing all of this training and stuff for numerous years, with it taking up most of my life, to then being sidelined for a while and never finding that groove back into it [was 'quite frustrating']."
Still, Adams is not complaining. "I'm pretty happy with the way everything's turned out."
The strapping athlete is still passionate about tennis and plays the occasional tournament (he is eyeing the NSW Country Championships in Foster this month) but mainly attends them to catch up with friends.
Recently, this hardcore sports lover augmented tennis with AFL ... and how!
Kangaroos coach Stuart Goldfinch praised Adams' performance in last week's win over Gunnedah, in what was the teen's second-ever game of AFL: "He was thrown into a difficult position, in the ruck, and he handled it really well."
Adams was lured to AFL and the Kangaroos by his partner, fellow Roo Danielle Hammond, who ruptured her ACL this year and is out for the season.
He said:
She was pretty persistent in trying to get me to play. In a way, she got all the team to come up to me and say, 'You've gotta play. You've gotta play.'
The Roos and the Swans clash at No 1 Oval on Saturday. The last time the two sides met, in round two, Adams was a spectator.
"I was just happy watching and being on the sidelines," he said. "It never really occurred to me that I would be playing."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
