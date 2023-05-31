Brendan George is a picture-perfect example of pragmatism and resilience.
Despite suffering from rheumatoid arthritis for 20 years and multiple sclerosis (MS) for 11, the renewable energy researcher has just completed his fourth May 50k walking challenge, organised by non-profit Kiss Goodbye to MS to raise funds for multiple sclerosis research.
"There's no point being too over-dramatic about it. I'll wake up tomorrow and still have MS and arthritis. I'm in for the long haul. This is what it is so I'll make the most of it," Mr George said.
Over the years he's raised multiple thousands of dollars, adding his part to the $5 million the non-profit has raised since 2012.
"I sort of chugged away at it this year doing smaller walks, three kilometres at a time," he said.
The challenge encourages participants to walk at least 50 kilometres over the month of May.
Mr George said he participates in the challenge every year because it's a "win-win-win" for participants, fundraising, and for beneficiaries of MS research like himself.
"Having MS today in 2023 is a lot different from say, 1983," he said.
He said research into the disease has helped provide him with methods to treat his symptoms, including fatigue, temperature intolerance, balance issues, and neuropathic pain.
Beyond the research, Mr George also does the May 50k every year to raise Tamworth's MS awareness, as he sees a lot of "invisible prejudices" against people with the disease.
"One of the things which I think would be nice for people to understand is that MS is 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You don't get any rest. It's unrelenting. I think also what I'd like people to know is that the vast majority of us, we're just trying to do the best we can," he said.
Even though he struggles to move as much as he used to, Mr George says he still finds reasons to get out and enjoy life, like training and coaching the Tamworth Swans, a local footy team for which he used to play.
"Often I'll fall over during the training, but it's a good surface to fall on because it's soft, and as someone said the other day, I fall gracefully due to practice," he said with a chuckle.
Mr George says even if his chronic pain continues worsening or even if he starts losing his motor functions, he'll still try to enjoy every day he has with his friends, family, and community.
"In 10 years time I might not be able to walk as far. Some people find that a bit dramatic but it's just pragmatic for me to use my body while it still functions," he said
"As far as I know you only get one life, and it is what it is so get on with it."
