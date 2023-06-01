EMANATE at NERAM celebrates a new creative generation, presenting the fresh and bold work of emerging artists who have recently graduated from the National Art School (NAS), Sydney.
The exhibition connects with the unique energy and motivation that is cultivated through tertiary arts education in Australia, where art schools and universities play a vital role in fostering progressive creativity and innovation.
EMANATE showcases the works of ten graduating students, selected from the Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Fine Arts final exhibitions held at the National Art School Gallery and Raynor Hoff Project Space in 2022.
While the exhibition represents just a small sample of the many outstanding NAS graduates, the selected students are drawn from across the full range of disciplines taught at NAS including painting, sculpture, ceramics, photo media and printmaking.
The exhibition provides a concise survey of the broad range and excellent quality of artists who have developed and refined their practice via NAS training and are now transitioning from students to professional artists.
Art Museum Director at NERAM Rachael Parsons said she was excited to present the third iteration of EMANATE.
"This exhibition will showcase the fresh talent coming out of Australia's leading arts school," she said. "And we are excited about showcasing that talent here at NERAM."
The National Art School, Sydney is Australia's leading independent fine art school with origins that trace back to 1843 and the Sydney Mechanics School of Arts.
Artists: Shelley Bowles, Kate Coyne, Alexandra James, Alyssa Jarjoura, Phoebe Lockwood, Lynsey McGee, Alexandra Michael, Judy-Ann Moule, Justine Roche, and Ali Tahayori.
