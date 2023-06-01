The Northern Daily Leader
EMANATE showcases recent graduates from National Art School

June 1 2023 - 11:00am
EMANATE has been produced in partnership with The National Art School. Picture Sisters by Ali Tahayori.
EMANATE at NERAM celebrates a new creative generation, presenting the fresh and bold work of emerging artists who have recently graduated from the National Art School (NAS), Sydney.

