Country mayors across New South Wales are fighting for inclusion in legislation to ensure they will never lose control of their most precious resource - water.
The Constitution Amendment (Sydney Water and Hunter Water) Bill 2023 is currently being debated in the upper house after passing the NSW Legislative Assembly without amendments on May 30.
If successful, state-owned corporations Sydney Water and Hunter Water would remain under state control via a change to the NSW Constitution.
Sydney Water supplies Sydney, Illawarra and the Blue Mountains, whereas, Hunter Water covers an area that includes Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Cessnock, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Dungog and parts of Singleton.
But Country Mayors' Association chair, and mayor of Gunnedah Shire Council, Jamie Chaffey, said it is unfair that local governments are not included in the legislative change.
"It seems very odd that they've left the bush out but are willing to protect the city," Cr Chaffey said.
"If the state government is so concerned about water assets then why are they not prepared to do the same for local governments in New South Wales?"
Cr Chaffey said it would be a "major blow" if water assets currently under the control of local governments were palmed-off to the state or sold to private interests.
He said that without Constitutional protection, residents in many rural, remote and regional areas of the state could end up paying higher prices.
"If we weren't the authority that has that control, then we can't guarantee the pricing to our community," Cr Chaffey said.
"And if water was privatised, then prices could potentially become unaffordable."
"We want them to add us to those measures for protection so that the state government nor any other private entity nor bureaucratic process could take those critical assets off us in local government."
Gunnedah's residential, commercial and industrial water supply is owned by the council and is drawn from an aquifer with about nine bores feeding into the local community.
The Country Mayors' Association met at NSW Parliament House on Macquarie Street in Sydney on May 26, for their quarterly annual general meeting.
The recently elected Chris Minns government introduced the bill to parliament earlier this month.
