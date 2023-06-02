The 2022 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA) celebrates Australian contemporary drawing at its finest.
This year the tradition of excellence continues, with 56 artists selected from 641 entries for the exhibition which will then continue its touring legacy, travelling to communities across the East coast of Australia promoting contemporary drawing to regional audiences throughout 2023 and 2024.
The biennial JADA is the gallery's flagship art prize generously sponsored by the Friends of Grafton Gallery.
This year's JADA celebrates the diversity of contemporary drawing, with many of the finalists challenging the notion of traditional drawing, while others provide a new perspective and, or reinvigorate those traditions in their work.
The exhibition encapsulates the extraordinary spectrum of current drawing practice, from the expressive and abstract, to hyper-realism, and works that evoke a poetic and emotional response to our environment, the human condition, and current global events.
This year's prize was judged by Ms Suzanne Cotter, Director at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney.
The prize was awarded to NSW artist Catherine O'Donnell for her work 'Glenbrook Window#1'.
O'Donnell said 'Drawing is close to my heart and at the core of my art practice and to be awarded an art award that celebrates Australian contemporary drawing at the highest level like the JADA Award is humbling."
An early career award was presented to Brisbane artist Jessica Northdurft for her work Thylacine Sighting.
Three additional artists were commended and highly commended by the judge for their submissions.
Flux, Alun Rhys Jones, Lives and works on Gumbaynggirr Country, Bellingen, NSW.
Plus Lagoon and Dancing Trees, Ileigh Hellier, Lives and works on Awabakal Land, Merewether NSW and Fear And Fury, Locust Jones, Lives and works on Dharug and Gundungurra Lands, Katoomba, NSW.
The JADA provides artists who reside in Australia a unique opportunity to explore the complexity of drawing.
The award seeks to encourage and promote innovation and excellence and plays a vital role in fostering Australian drawing practice.
Opening at the Tamworth Regional Gallery from Saturday 3 June to Sunday 27 August, this is a stunning exhibition for all to enjoy.
