Newly-capped Hockeyroo Zoe Newman has shown she's not just handy at stopping goals.
The goalkeeper joined some of the budding young hockey stars at this week's NSW PSSA Hockey Championships in Tamworth in a rendition of the iconic Frozen song Let It Go as the carnival continued on Tuesday.
"I know Let It Go very well," she said.
"We play that quite a few times for pump up songs."
The Gymea local, who made her Hockeyroos debut against Germany during the FIH Pro League mini tournament in Sydney in February, is no stranger to the PSSA environment participating in the carnival in about 2011.
"At the time it was the most exciting thing because it was the first sort of regional or representative team I'd ever made other than my very local rep comp," the 23-year-old recalled.
"So going away for that was really awesome at the time and being able to meet so many new people and so many people from different regions."
As the hockey and basketball carnivals continue on Wednesday, Newman will be joined by Opals star and two-time Olympic basketballer Marianna Tolo. They'll be meeting and greeting with participants at the hockey and basketball carnivals and also visiting local schools.
Tolo will also later join Tamworth's own basketball star Nick Kay presenting an Olympic Unleashed session.
