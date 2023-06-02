As he prepared to take the final kick of the game on April 15, Robbie Doolan's legs were "a bit wobbly", for more reasons than one.
The Boggabri Kangaroos centre was "50-50" to play the first game of the season against North Tamworth, after a calf injury had truncated his preseason.
And, as he lined up the goal that would put Boggabri's first-ever win over the Bears beyond doubt, Doolan's thoughts were with his fellow Kangaroos.
"I didn't want to let the team down, or myself," he said.
"I was a bit nervous, but it went over. That's the main thing."
With memories of their 36-28 victory still fresh in their minds, Doolan believes the Kangaroos are more than capable of ticking off a second milestone in a rematch against North Tamworth at Jack Woolaston Oval this Saturday, where they have never won.
And with a win over the Gunnedah Bulldogs last weekend, Boggabri are riding what coach Shane Rampling said is the beginning of a wave of confidence.
"It gives us confidence, knowing that we have beaten [North Tamworth], and that we can go over there and compete and hopefully knock them off," Rampling said.
"We've just got to make sure we do our job on the field. We've got to tackle hard, compete on every play, control the ball and try to frustrate Norths as much as we can."
Doolan was one of the key contributors to Saturday's win over Gunnedah, with two tries and eight conversions, which propelled him to second on the point-scorers' chart with 80 (56 of which are from conversions) after the first seven rounds of the season.
Having moved to the Kangaroos from the Narrabri Blues in 2021, where he subsequently made his first grade debut, Doolan is loving the "really beautiful, family-orientated club", and said they have helped him "grow as a player".
The impact he has had this year on the field for Boggabri, Rampling said, cannot be overstated.
"He's a wonderful player," he said.
"We've got to try and create opportunities where we get Rob more involved in the game, because he's such an elusive, strong runner.
"If we can find opportunities where Rob can inject himself into the game is only going to benefit us as a team, and his goal-kicking is phenomenal."
With Doolan just one of a plethora of attacking options for the Kangaroos - Rampling made mention of Andrew Wallace and Kaylan Murray as similarly dangerous scorers - the centre knows Boggabri's best chance at victory this weekend is to shore up their defence.
"It'll come down to defence," Doolan said.
"We can score tries all over the park, it's going to be about defence. Line speed and defence [has been the focus at training]."
The match between Boggabri and North Tamworth will get underway this Saturday from 2.45pm.
The other first grade fixtures, which begin at the same time, will see the Kootingal Roosters take on the Moree Boars in Kootingal, the Werris Creek Magpies play the Gunnedah Bulldogs in Werris Creek, and the Dungowan Cowboys face off against the Narrabri Blues in Dungowan.
