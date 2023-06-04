Hundreds of National Party faithful will flock to Tamworth on Friday June 16 for the organisation's annual general conference.
Party members attending the two-day conference at West Tamworth League Club will consider dozens of motions and decide which to add to the party's policy platform.
The list of motions on the agenda is yet to be finalised, but previous years have included proposals ranging from incentives for rural jobs growth to researching nuclear fusion.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said his top priorities include health, education, and cost of living.
"We'll be talking about a lot of things, particularly around health, making sure we have the doctors and nurses to man the infrastructure that we've been building over the last couple of years," Mr Anderson said.
Another concern for the local member is protecting programs introduced by his party while in government.
"We'll be talking about those vouchers like Active Kids and the Regional Seniors Travel Card and the Student and Apprenticeship Travel Card, how important those options are for people in regional NSW who suffer from the punitive distance and how they drive down the cost of living," Mr Anderson said.
He said climate change will also be on the agenda, a subject that has been contentious for the Nationals at previous party conferences.
Mr Anderson said the party will specifically discuss the "conflict in land use between renewable energy, the resource extraction industry, and prime agricultural land".
The Tamworth MP made a bid to host the event during last year's conference in Port Macquarie and said he's excited to see the "contest of ideas" come to his hometown.
"This is an opportunity for members of the NSW National party to come from right across the state to Tamworth to talk about all things that are important to regional NSW," he said.
But the party is facing challenges, including a scandal which rocked the state party leadership and the coalition getting the boot in the March state election.
Mr Anderson said he sees opportunity for growth in the National party, pointing to how well the party performed in its traditional regional strongholds.
"We were a strong voice in a coalition government and we're a strong voice in a coalition opposition," he said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
