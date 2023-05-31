Staff and patients at Tamworth hospital's Cancer Centre had a special visitor on Wednesday, May 31.
Mark Hughes, former Newcastle Knights player and Founder of the Mark Hughes Foundation dropped by for a visit along with Professor Mike Fay, the Foundation MHF Chair in Brain Cancer and Director of Mark Hughes Foundation Centre for Brain Cancer Research.
The Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF) was established by Mark and Kirralee Hughes following Mark's own diagnosis with Brain Cancer in 2013.
Their mission is to raise much-needed funds for research, and to create awareness and support brain cancer patients and their families.
The statistics are devastating.
Brain cancer kills more Australians under 40 than any other cancer. Only two in ten people diagnosed with Brain Cancer will survive at least five years. About 1200 people will die from Brain Cancer in Australia this year.
