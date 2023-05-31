CLEAR skies have been shining on Tamworth, with the sun setting on the driest May in decades on Wednesday night.
There wasn't much rain in the pipeline for the city, which officially recorded just a drop of water across the month, totalling 0.2mm.
It marks the driest May in Tamworth in almost 20 years, with 0.4mm falling in 2006 and 0.2mm in 1998 and 1994, according to Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) records.
The sunny days came after it bucketed down earlier in autumn, with a whopping 215.8mm of rain caught in the airport gauge in March, and 29mm in April.
The autumn season in 2023 brought a total of 245mm to Tamworth.
You'd be forgiven for pulling on the winter woollies a little earlier this year after the coldest May day on record had residents shivering on the morning of May 28.
The mercury dipped to a freezing -4.8 degrees, icing out the previous record of -4.5 degrees in May of 2015.
The top temperature in May 2023 was a balmy 23.7 degrees.
Chaffey Dam was at 99.5 per cent full, Keepit was about 94 per cent, and the huge Split Rock Dam near Manilla was lapping at its edges.
The start of winter is expected to bring some sunshine before the grey clouds move in from June 5 to June 6, according to the BOM.
