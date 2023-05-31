The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

WIRES volunteer urges public to report animals injured on roads

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated May 31 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WIRES volunteer Penny Cook urges people to call WIRES as soon as possible if they hit wildlife on the road. Picture supplied/from file
WIRES volunteer Penny Cook urges people to call WIRES as soon as possible if they hit wildlife on the road. Picture supplied/from file

As winter approaches and animal collision numbers spike, a wildlife carer is urging people who hit native animals on roads around the region to report it to WIRES.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.