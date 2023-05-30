ACCOMMODATION providers are knocking back business left, right and centre with the city 'fully booked' this week.
On Monday and Tuesday nights, no rooms were listed available at some online booking sites thanks to an influx of visitors to Tamworth.
The Magic Week of kids sport has seen hundreds of players, their parents and coaches descend on the city for the PSSA championships for basketball and hockey, coupled with business travellers, as well as the futurity at AELEC.
It's meant there's no room at the inn, or in this case, Tamworth.
"The whole town is booked out," Edward Parry Motel owner Michael Kelly told the Leader.
"We're generally pretty busy in the week with our usuals and business reps but I've knocked back 20-odd people [on Monday] for a room this week.
"The last 10 days, I've had to knock back about double that."
Esther De Ferranti is the owner of the Roydon's Motor Inn on Goonoo Goonoo Road and was almost out of breath on Tuesday trying to keep up.
"We've had a thousand phone calls, maybe not a thousand but a lot, and we've been booked out this week for a couple of months," she said.
"We haven't been taking any last minute bookings for this time for awhile.
"We knew this week was coming so it's been all hands on deck, and we have a couple of our regulars in, but 90 per cent of the rooms are for the sporting stuff."
Several moteliers told the Leader on Tuesday they were "flat chat", and run off their feet until the weekend with fully-booked rooms.
The bus and car loads of kids and teams checked in on Monday with the event expected to inject plenty in the coffers of local business.
The annual NCHA Cutting Futurity is estimated to inject more than $2 million into the local economy and draws more than 15,000 people across the two-week program.
"It's amazing, there's no rooms, and we've been booked out for a good few weeks," Mr Kelly said.
"Tamworth has got the facilities here, good facilities to handle good sport, and high-level sport, we probably just need everyone to talk so they're not all at once.
"And we've already got people booked for next year, it's a bit like the country music festival."
And the full house sign is set to return in June for the long weekend with sport, long weekend travel and events all set for Tamworth.
"There's gymnastics, dance, rugby and that and we're full from that - that get books out like 12 months in advance," Ms De Ferranti said.
"The June long weekend is almost like the country music festival, people walk in and say can we have that room again next year, they book 12 months out now."
