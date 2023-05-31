When Narrabri coach Jake Packer arrived back from his recent trip to Mexico for a family wedding, he felt like jumping straight back on the plane.
What he returned to was what he described as the worst game he's ever seen the Blue Boars play.
"It was horrendous," he said of their 52-14 loss to Moree.
Happily things have turned around.
After bouncing back with a 62-7 thrashing of Quirindi, in the round on the weekend they defeated Inverell 47-22.
"We had a big discussion at the end of the [Moree] game, which was really good and we've put in the work and it's going well so far," Packer said.
So far being the operative word. He is conscious that their two biggest tests are still to come.
They are yet to play Gunnedah or Pirates - the two top teams as the table currently stands.
After that they'll have a clearer picture of where they are at.
On what he has seen the last couple of weeks Packer is confident they can win both, feeling they are "heading in the right direction".
One of the biggest things has been injuries.
Packer reckoned he had to use his cards on the bench more in the first few games than he did in the whole first round last year.
They have lost Jacob Booby for the season, which is a big blow with the fullback "on another planet the way he was playing", but most of the rest have started to filter back in.
Sitting just a point behind fourth-placed Walcha with two games remaining in the first round, it looms as a decisive few weeks for the defending premiers.
Pirates are first up, this Saturday in Tamworth.
The corresponding game last year was an enthralling contest. Full of twists and turns, Pirates eventually went on to claim a heart-stopping 29-24 win.
"It was one of those games I couldn't be too disappointed," Packer said.
"It was just a really hard fought game and I expect the same this week, especially after Pirates' loss to Gunnedah.
"I'm pretty sure they won't be happy with that so they'll be up for it and ready to go.
"We've just got to keep doing what we're doing and just keep building what we're building and just focus on what our strengths are and look for the Pirates weaknesses and how we can manipulate and take advantage of that."
They will have a couple of players out. Jack Maunder still has one more week on his suspension following his red card for a lifting tackle against Quirindi.
They'll also likely be without Greg Melton after he got blue carded (concussion) on the weekend.
But they're the only two at this stage Packer is aware of.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.