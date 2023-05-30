The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth's May Denton celebrates 100th birthday with family

By Contributed
May 30 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When asked what it felt like to be 100 years old, Tamworth local May Denton simply said: "I don't feel any different than I did yesterday."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.