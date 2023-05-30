When asked what it felt like to be 100 years old, Tamworth local May Denton simply said: "I don't feel any different than I did yesterday."
May celebrated with her large family at Tamworth City Bowling Club on Saturday May 27, with the celebrations rolling into the week as she turned 100 on Tuesday.
Agnes May Lowrey, better known as May, Mum, Nan, Grandma May and Nana May was born in Inverell on May 30, 1923, and was the second youngest of nine children.
After leaving school she worked at Hong Yuens, the local Inverell department store in the haberdashery department.
It was at a dance at the Gum Flat Hall where May met her future husband Len, just before he enlisted in the second world war.
May and Len were married on January 15, 1944, and they honeymooned in Canberra where Len was stationed at the time.
While Len was away during the war May stayed at work at Hong Yuens and at the end of war they moved to Delungra and had two children, George in 1946 and Robyn in 1947.
May and Len moved to Edgeroi in 1948 as part of the soldiers' settlers scheme.
Pam was born in 1953 and James in 1960.
The family moved to Narrabri in 1968, where May was president of the Narrabri Catholic Women's Leagues.
May and Len moved to Tamworth in 1978. They enjoyed gardening together and May was always very handy with the sewing machine and was known for her baking skills.
May now lives at Bupa nursing home in Tamworth. She keeps busy with craft, hoy, bingo, knitting and reading.
With a better memory than most she continues to surprise everyone she meets with her wit and bright outlook on life.
May has 12 grandchildren, Sonia, John, Jason, Craig, Megan, Louise, Shaun, Leasa, Lauren, Katrina, Tahnee and Kyle, 18 great grandchildren, Scott, Bradley, Joseph, Nicholas, Ajay, Mila, Luke, Grace, Ashley, Pia, Annabelle, Cora, Issac, Fin, Elsye, Bowie, Harry and Wesley and one great granddaughter, Zoe.
May's tips for a happy healthy life "Surround yourself with family, all of my family has looked after me".
