Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor Saturday June 3

By Letters to the Editor
June 3 2023 - 3:00pm
Letters | An 'inconvenient truth' | Ben Roberts-Smith | Budgie cage floor | Coalition needs a rethink
An 'inconvenient truth'

Loyalists suggest this "Kevin bashing" but I find it amazing that our current State MP is "calling on" or "pushing for" the new minority Labor Government to unravel the mistakes of his government; the pure hypocrisy, the latest being the reversal of his government's virtual destruction of TAFE largely in favour of non government organisations looking for some taxpayers' largesse and centralising power in some other Nats electorate.

