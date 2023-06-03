Letters | An 'inconvenient truth' | Ben Roberts-Smith | Budgie cage floor | Coalition needs a rethink

Loyalists suggest this "Kevin bashing" but I find it amazing that our current State MP is "calling on" or "pushing for" the new minority Labor Government to unravel the mistakes of his government; the pure hypocrisy, the latest being the reversal of his government's virtual destruction of TAFE largely in favour of non government organisations looking for some taxpayers' largesse and centralising power in some other Nats electorate.
As inconvenient as the truth may be, readers would be aware many deleterious decisions were made under Mr Anderson's watch - electricity privatisation leading to record high energy bills, the disaster in our health and education sectors including TAFE, no 24-hour policing for Gunnedah, no protection to Liverpool Plains farmland from the ravages of a Lib/Nat donor, no water security for Tamworth as we approach the next drought, road works such as Goonoo Goonoo upgrade and others seemingly stalled four years later. The list is endless. Added to that poor communication infrastructure, impoverished rural regions according to the Bureau of Statistics and a reduced life expectancy due to poor health outcomes. Bravo Zulu!
This is the result of lazy politics, safe seats and the old boys club enjoying the comfort of local incumbency and the riches it brought them. We have been taken for granted and ignored because we have a history of compliant and acquiescent Nationals, fully vertically integrated in each tier of government - local, state and federal and now completely irrelevant. We sowed the wind, now we're reaping the whirlwind and there is more bad news ahead. This is what football players would call an "own goal". Please enjoy your weekend, we'll worry about all this another day.
Mark Rodda, Tamworth
It would appear the Army And our Court System wants to treat Ben Roberts-Smith like Breaker Morant. He was in a war zone. Bad things happen in war. He was a soldier that this country sent overseas to kill insurgents. Please do not make the mistake of condemning him or putting him on trial and taking his medals off him. Could you imagine the amount of soldiers like Ben Roberts-Smith, that went to war and killed maybe innocent people, because the fog of war has blurred your senses into thinking that these people were friends to your face but secretly planning your downfall. I have never seen war, thank God, but I have known family that has, and I can tell you now that they have seen and done things they weren't proud of because war can twist their right from wrong. This man needs our help, not our bloody condemnation
Phillip Jones, Moonbi
"Seeking answers on issues that matter to our community this week, I've been writing to Ministers, seeking answers on issues that matter to our communities". You're still stuck on repeat Kevin. Those "issues" you speak about are what's left of your so called "Election Promises".
Regarding the new school at Moore Creek, then Education Minister, Sarah Mitchell, stated that they will deliver new schools "when they are required". Now you're saying it makes good sense for the new government to adopt "your" plan. Your own Party obviously didn't think much of your plan as they spent $1.6 Billion across NSW and not a cent to our electorate.
Maybe you didn't have as much pull as you thought when you were sitting at the table. Maybe you really didn't know your way around Parliament and were sitting at the wrong table. We have heard little from our "Rural Party" since they started eating each other over who in the party should be top dog but we need you, (Metaphorically speaking), Kevin, to pull something out of the hat or old files so you can issue another back slapping brochure.
I need to put a new floor in my budgies cage, his has piled up over yours. Must go now as my Nationals privatised electricity supply is on timer so I can afford groceries as well. There was a fleeting hope of movement there for a while but, as you were Kevin.
Bob Snell, Tamworth
The Coalition's loss at the 2022 election was due partly to its failure to act on climate change and in particular the resistance to net-zero 2050 from the National Party under Barnaby Joyce. It is not surprising therefore that Liberal MP Bridget Archer has called for a "rethink" of her party's decade-long alliance with the Nationals. Archer's words brought a swift response from current Nationals leader David Littleproud ("re better together, Nats leader says on breakup talk", 31/5).
Four years ago, the Australian National University produced the report "The 20 federal electorates most at risk from climate change". Four of the top five were National Party electorates and New England was number three. Since then, climate change has become of even greater concern. It is hard to understand the historical opposition of the National Party to strong action on climate change. While current leader David Littleproud has said "[The Nationals] are the movement for regional Australia, that is our sole purpose", actions speak louder than words. There will be those in the Liberal Party who take Archer's call seriously.
If the Coalition is to genuinely represent rural and regional Australia, it must do a U-turn on climate change.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa, ACT
