Letters | An 'inconvenient truth' | Ben Roberts-Smith | Budgie cage floor | Coalition needs a rethink

It would appear the Army And our Court System wants to treat Ben Roberts-Smith like Breaker Morant. He was in a war zone. Bad things happen in war. He was a soldier that this country sent overseas to kill insurgents. Please do not make the mistake of condemning him or putting him on trial and taking his medals off him. Could you imagine the amount of soldiers like Ben Roberts-Smith, that went to war and killed maybe innocent people, because the fog of war has blurred your senses into thinking that these people were friends to your face but secretly planning your downfall. I have never seen war, thank God, but I have known family that has, and I can tell you now that they have seen and done things they weren't proud of because war can twist their right from wrong. This man needs our help, not our bloody condemnation