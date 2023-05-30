ROAD WORKS are going ahead across the city before getting the green light from elected representatives.
A 'wombat crossing' between a school and a park in East Tamworth was already being walked all over before Tamworth Regional councillors ticked off on the project.
The traffic change was among a suite of road works the council was called to approve following recommendations from the organisation's local traffic committee.
Mayor Russell Webb told the Leader "quite often" work has already started, or in some cases completed, before the projects are presented at a council meeting.
"The committees themselves have agreed on what should be done," he said.
The crossing, which is located on Brisbane Street, was agreed on at a traffic committee meeting earlier this month.
The raised crossing was put forward as a way to provide a "safer treatment" for pedestrians, and as a "traffic calming measure", according to the meeting minutes.
Cr Webb said it's simply a recording of the committee meeting minutes, which includes representatives from the council and various stakeholders, that needs to be ticked off by councillors.
"They come to council so that we accept them, and adopt those minutes as a true and correct record of what that committee talked about," Cr Webb said.
But council's business meeting papers state representatives are voting to "approve" the recommended works.
At the same meeting, council also voted to approve another wombat crossing on Hillvue Road, and two on Denman Avenue in Kootingal. and new median islands on Brisbane Street and Warral Road.
They also ticked off on relocating a school crossing on Petra Avenue.
Changed traffic conditions were also approved for the Tamworth NAIDOC Week march in July, and the Manilla Machinery Street Rally in June.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads.
