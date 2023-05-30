A scientific race through the alphabet...
Join professors Lexi Con and Noel Edge (The Word Nerd and The Science Freak) for a thrilling voyage through the alphabet - where sesquipedalian words inspire mind-blowing scientific surprises!
The Alphabet of Awesome Science is a tongue-twisting race from A to Z that's equal parts explosive, messy, hilarious, fascinating and gross. Brace yourself for an hour of carefully crafted alphabetical, scientifical (award winning!) chaos - that floats, flies, squirts, sprays, ignites and erupts.
Together, this dad-joke quipped, prank pulling pair of polished professors strut their stuff in a performance that's equal parts explosive, messy, spectacular, hilarious, fascinating and gross.
And if things weren't exciting enough, every show is completely different, with audiences determine the order in which the letters are revealed and explored. Plus, did we mention, this is a race!
Fun and educational for all ages. At the Capitol Theatre Thursday 1 June and Friday 2 June.
The next play from the 'In The Raw' monthly series of staged play readings is Oscar Wilde's wicked comedy - The Importance of Being Earnest.
Oscar Wilde's play is a delightfully naughty helter-skelter ride of mistaken identities, secret engagements and entangled lovers. A satire of Victorian London's social hypocrisy as delicious as the bread and butter and cucumber sandwiches!
This play will be read and directed by some local favourites.
Entry is just $20 and audiences are welcome to B.Y.O drinks and nibbles. There will be live music and a Q&A session after the reading.
This enjoyable night is held at the Tamworth Community Centre on Friday 2 June at 7pm.
Mr Stink stank. He also stunk. An d if it was correct English to say he stinked, then he stinked as well ... '
It all starts when Chloe, quite possibly the loneliest girl in the world, makes friends with Mr Stink, the local tramp. Sure, he smells a bit, but he's the only person who's ever been nice to her. So, when Mr Stink needs a place to stay, Chloe decides to hide him in the garden shed.
Now Chloe's got to make sure no one finds out her secret, but she's about to learn that some secrets have a way of leading to disaster. And speaking of secrets, there just might be more to Mr Stink than meets the eye..... or the nose...
The team behind The Midnight Gang and The 13-26 and 52 Storey Treehouses live on stage return with this touching, twisted and hilarious and very smelly tale.... Hold onto your nose!
David Walliams award-winning book comes to life on stage for children 6-12... and their adults of course!
