Brisbane and Adelaide might have their magic rounds, but Tamworth has "Magic Week".
Or so this week's sporting extravaganza, which will see the city hosting four State PSSA carnivals has been billed.
From Tuesday May 30 to Friday June 2, the best primary school-aged basketballers and hockey players in the state will be showing off their talents on the court and the hockey fields.
It's the second year Tamworth, on behalf of the North West Schools Sports Association, have concurrently held the boys and girls basketball and hockey championships.
After the opening ceremony at the Sports Dome it was then straight into the action.
The North West basketball girls had a tough start going down to Sydney East 42-8 in the first of their two games for the first day.
