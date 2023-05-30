The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Community

Owner looking for horse which 'disappeared' from Tamworth paddock

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated May 30 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthea Moran stands in the paddock where she last saw her beloved horse Bullet. Picture by Peter Hardin
Anthea Moran stands in the paddock where she last saw her beloved horse Bullet. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth local Anthea Moran has searched everywhere for her beloved horse Bullet, but not a trace of him can be found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.