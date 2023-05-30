Tamworth local Anthea Moran has searched everywhere for her beloved horse Bullet, but not a trace of him can be found.
"There are no drag marks, it's like he has vanished," Ms Moran said.
Bullet, a 14-year-old brown gelding, was last seen in his paddock at 137 Tintinhull Road about 11:30pm on May 23, when his owner Ms Moran fed him.
The following night she went out to give Bullet his dinner about the same time, but the gentle horse did not come when he was called. She searched for hours calling his name.
"He is lovely, that is the problem, he is a very nice little horse," Ms Moran said.
"He has good manners, when I call him he comes, he always comes for a cuddle, he's not nasty with other horses, he is a very obliging little horse."
Bullet is described as 15.3 hands high with an unmistakable scar on his near hind leg and white markings, or 'socks', above each of his hooves.
He has brands on each shoulder, with a 2 over an 8 on his right off-side shoulder and a bell shape on his left near-side.
At the time he went missing, he was wearing a faded purple and navy rug combo with reflectors.
Ms Moran bought Bullet, a former racehorse registered and microchipped under the name Reload, from local trainer Adam Vine in 2014 after seeing a photo of the placid thoroughbred on Facebook.
"He had his head down eating out of a bin," Ms Moran said.
"There was just something about him I liked."
Ms Moran was preparing to get Bullet physically and mentally fit enough to put him into work by showing him in competitions later on.
"He was supposed to have his teeth done," Ms Moran said.
