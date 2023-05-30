The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tamworth Thunderbolts men and under 18s in the winner's circle

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 30 2023 - 11:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Thunderbolts men are mobbed by supporters after their thrilling win over St George Saints Red on Saturday night.
The Thunderbolts men are mobbed by supporters after their thrilling win over St George Saints Red on Saturday night.

The Tamworth Thunderbolts enjoyed some fantastic results at home and on the road on the weekend as their campaigns really start to ramp up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.