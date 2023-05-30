The Tamworth Thunderbolts enjoyed some fantastic results at home and on the road on the weekend as their campaigns really start to ramp up.
The under 18s men went four-from-four in their Junior Premier League (JPL) round in Canberra while the Thunderbolt men hung on in their Waratah League clash with St George Saints Red to make it back-to-back wins at home.
Tamworth Basketball Association publicity officer Grant Lee said it was edge of the seats stuff, especially the final minutes with the Saints drawing level at 66-all with just under two minutes to play.
The Thunderbolts had led at every quarter and taken an 11-point lead into the final quarter.
But Keenan Davis converted a free throw to put the Thunderbolts up 67-66 with 1.36 minutes on the clock and they held on for their sixth win of the season.
"To get that win, and to get two home wins, it was brilliant," Lee said.
Following on from a 96-79 win over the other St George side - Saints White - the previous week, he said it has really given them "a good boost".
"They want to win. They want to get out there and get hungry," he said.
"Kyle (Gupton) and Allante (Harper) were brilliant."
Harper finished with 16 points including two three-pointers. Captain Scott McGann also shot 16 while Gupton basketted 11.
It has them sitting just outside the four as they prepare to head to Wagga Wagga this weekend.
The 18 men meanwhile have put themselves in a strong position to play finals with their undefeated weekend.
"The JPL team were insane," Lee said.
"They played exceptionally well, they were very, very good."
Their closest result was 10 points in their first game against Inner West Bulls. Winning that 77-67, they then went on to beat Manly Warringah Sea Eagles 85-71, Newcastle Falcons 75-62 and Norths Bears 88-70 to hold second spot with one round remaining.
That will be on July 15/16 at Gosford.
Lee was speaking from Port Macquarie where McCarthy is playing in the Catholic schools tournament.
