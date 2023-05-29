The Northern Daily Leader
Lexus car stolen from Glen Innes used in police chase through Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated May 29 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:15pm
Police are searching for who was behind the wheel in the Tamworth police chase. Picture file
A STOLEN luxury vehicle has been seized in Tamworth after leading police on a high-speed chase through several streets.

