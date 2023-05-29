A STOLEN luxury vehicle has been seized in Tamworth after leading police on a high-speed chase through several streets.
The grey Lexus sedan has been towed for forensic clues after it took off from officers, speeding through South and West Tamworth late on Sunday, May 28.
Officers were patrolling Vera Street about 9pm and spotted the grey sedan speeding down the roadway.
Police signalled for the driver to pull over, but the Lexus failed to stop and took off.
Officers said the chase was abandoned a short time later for safety concerns.
"When the driver failed to stop when directed a pursuit was initiated, it was terminated a short time later," a NSW Police spokesperson told the Leader.
Officers continued searching for the vehicle which was later found dumped on Duri Road.
The Lexus was towed for forensic examination, but now police are hunting who was behind the wheel and fled from the car.
"Checks reveal the sedan had been reported stolen from a home in Glen Innes earlier that evening," the spokesperson said.
"Officers attached to Oxley Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident."
Anyone who spotted the Lexus being driven between Glen Innes and Tamworth, or who saw the vehicle at speed in Tamworth on Sunday night, is urged to contact Oxley police on 6768 2999.
