A MAN has avoided having to front the district court after a serious break-in charge was dropped.
Kyle Phillip Cloake stood accused of breaking into a woman's West Tamworth home through her laundry door and assaulting her on the evening of November 14, last year.
Tamworth Local Court heard the 36-year-old would admit to three charges after a break-and-enter offence was withdrawn by the Crown, along with a domestic violence-related charge.
"There are some signed agreed facts," defence solicitor Geoffrey Archer said.
READ ALSO:
Cloake pleaded guilty to charges of entering a dwelling with intent; destroying or damaging property; and stalking or intimidating.
Magistrate Julie Soars asked if the case would still be progressing to the district court after the changes.
"No, Your Honour, this will be proceeding summarily," solicitor for the Crown Carly Berrigan said.
That now means the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will hold onto the case but finalise it in the local court.
Ms Soars ordered a full background report into the offending ahead of sentencing, which was set down for July.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.