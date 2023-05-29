The Guyra Super Spuds men shook off their first loss of the season to post more than half a century against the Moree Boomerangs.
Back on home turf, the Spuds took on regular grand finalists in another high-scoring affair.
They rocketed out of the blocks to secure the 52-34 win.
President Grant Robertson said the early flow of points made a huge difference to the injury-ridden side.
"That first half in particular was probably the best we've played all year," he said.
"The Corey Torrens-Mark Walker combo was on fire and we had them completely shell-shocked.
"We ran out of steam again in the second half and they stormed back at us, but this time we had enough of a buffer and we finished with a try to break their backs."
While the experienced players led the way, it was the young stars who shone.
"Those star players were amazing again, but I thought Taylor Brennan and Billy Youman were outstanding in the forwards against that Rangs side," Robertson said.
"It's a huge result for Guyra to beat a Rangs team at any time."
The Spuds head down the highway this Saturday to face Narwan.
It is set to be a huge clash with Narwan hitting their straps in recent weeks including a 54-16 victory over Glen Innes on Sunday.
"I have always thought Narwan is a real danger," Robertson said.
"They're not the reigning premiers for nothing.
"We have several former Narwan players in our side and I know they'll be up for a big game down there.
"There's no point going clear at the top of the table if we don't back it up the next week."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.