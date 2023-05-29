Ever get the feeling that time is standing still?
Well, you could be forgiven for thinking it feels like 12 o'clock all the time in the Tamworth CBD.
The town's heritage-listed town clock, which adorns the Australia Post building, is stuck on midday, or was it midnight?
One of the four clock faces stubbornly stopped and is refusing to budge, not moving with the times like the other faces.
Australia Post operates the town clock and said it regularly maintains the treasured timepiece, with the last service in April ensuring it was in working order.
It should be running like clockwork, but not every hand is pulling its weight.
On Monday, Australia Post told the Leader works are afoot to get it ticking along again shortly.
"Tamworth Post Office's clock tower is a treasured heritage feature of the post office and community," the spokesperson said.
"Australia Post undertakes regular maintenance of the clock and will be on site to assess the fault in the coming days.
"We're pleased the remaining clock dials are in working order and thank the community for their patience and understanding."
It's a ticking time bomb for confusion, so be sure to double check the correct time, or listen out for the hourly chime.
