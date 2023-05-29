The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

41 Pages Lane, Tamworth is on the market for $1.099 million | House of the Week

Updated May 29 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resort-style home on large level block | House of the Week
Resort-style home on large level block | House of the Week

Property of the week | 41 Pages Lane, Tamworth

  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 2-car garage
  • PRICE: $1.099 million
  • INSPECT: By appointment
  • AGENCY: McCulloch Agencies
  • AGENT: Kristy Reid (0456 785 535)

A "LITTLE RESORT" is how agent Kristy Reid describes this property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.