Resort-style home on large level block | House of the Week

A "LITTLE RESORT" is how agent Kristy Reid describes this property.
"There's a huge home, unit and swimming pool, all in a great area, making this residence a little resort," Kristy said.
Set in Kingswood, this lifestyle block would suit families as well as people downsizing from a farm.
All the hard work has been done so prospective buyers can just move in and enjoy a swim in their own swimming pool.
The home is on a 6050sq m level block and situated in a cul-de-sac.
The home consists of four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a study-crafts room that can can be converted into a fifth bedroom. There is also a double garage attached to the home complete with two remote doors.
A bonus is the self-contained two bedroom unit which is separate from the home. There's also a large insulated shed with a fully lined room which would make a great office or spare bedroom, a good sized workshop and a mezzanine floor. There are seven fresh water tanks and town water.
"This home has it all," Kristy said.
Features include:
