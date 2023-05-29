Reconciliation Week has kicked off in Tamworth with a special ceremony in Fitzroy Plaza.
The theme for this year is 'Be the Voice for Generations', which holds significant meaning as the country heads towards a referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament later this year.
It encourages all Australians from all backgrounds to be the voice for reconciliation in tangible ways every day.
As Tamworth region councillor Marc Sutherland addressed the crowd, he emphasised the importance of Reconciliation Week for the local community.
Providing both Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members the chance to reflect on past actions, he said, while also looking towards the future.
"This year's theme is making sure that we put the focus on what our role is in being able to create a future for our children and our grandchildren, and what does that look like in the space of reconciliation," Cr Sutherland said.
"With the referendum on the cards, with community change more broadly around, we're able to reflect in ourselves and what roles we each play."
A flag raising ceremony commemorated two turning points in Australian reconciliation history.
The 1967 referendum saw 90 per cent of the population vote to give the Australian government the power to make laws for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and recognise them in the census.
And the Mabo decision acknowledged the traditional rights of Indigenous people to their land and waters, and paved the way for native title in Australia.
Tamworth Youth Mayor Chloe-Lee Opie said young people are a big part of the reconciliation journey.
"We need to recognise we do have a dark past, but we have a bright future," she said.
"Having youth be a big part of reconciliation is definitely creating a space for us as future leaders to set the space and create a conversation and keeping the conversation going."
Cr Sutherland told those gathered that Tamworth council had been doing "great work" towards acknowledging the Indigenous community, but he hopes to see more opportunities for change.
"The possibility of dual naming or name changing to make sure we can acknowledge the history of our region and our country," he said.
"Making sure language, Aboriginal language is acknowledged and used more broadly across the region."
Kamilaroi man Len Waters conducted the Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony.
Members of the Gomeroi Dance Company also performed for those present, along with blues singer Buddy Knox.
Reconciliation Week runs from May 29 to June 3.
