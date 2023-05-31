Driving instructors with years of experience on Tamworth roads say the trees and other flora planted in roundabouts and at some intersections are putting lives at risk.
Chris Maxworthy from CRM Training has challenged council workers to take a joyride in one of his trainee cars to see just how dangerous local roads can be.
"A lot of the council workers all have big cars like 4WDs," Mr Maxworthy said.
"But there's a lot of people in town with smaller cars which makes it really difficult to see over the top of the hedges.
"It becomes very dangerous."
Tamworth Regional Council responded to questions from the Leader with a statement, saying vegetation in roundabouts, designed to make the regional city look greener and more aesthetic, complies with regulations.
The statement said the council adheres to the Austroads Guide to Road Design and RMS Supplement, which requires a 'minimum gap sight distance' for vehicles waiting to enter a roundabout.
"The sight distance does not relate to the vertical height of the vegetation through the roundabout, rather a sight line of circulating traffic on the roundabout," according to the council statement.
"A vehicle waiting to enter a roundabout need only have line of sight of the vehicle entering from the approach immediately to the right, and a vehicle travelling on the circulating roundabout.
"Council regularly checks the compliance sight lines on roundabouts, and all comply with the guidelines."
But Mr Maxworthy said many people are failing their driving tests because they think they have the all clear to enter the roundabout, "but in the next minute a car comes tearing around that blindspot where the bushes are".
"It is just ridiculous, we can't see," he said.
Fellow driving instructor Troy Matheson from 'You Got This Driver Training' said he has also experienced many of the same issues, particularly at the roundabout on Peel Street next to the PCYC.
"We might as well flip a coin," Mr Matheson said.
"I don't get why they have to put plants in roundabouts, it just blocks our view.
"We try to stay clear of it for that very reason because it is very dangerous, not only to the L-platers but for the elderly people and everyday drivers."
Mr Matheson said if the council took away the plants then they would take away the potential for future accidents, including at the roundabout near Woolworths on Peel Street.
"It would take away the; 'should I go or shouldn't I go'," Mr Matheson said.
