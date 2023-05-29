Tarnee Ingram's star only continues to rise.
Less than two years after playing her first game of tackle league, the McCarthy Catholic College student is preparing to showcase her talents on the national stage.
In the first week of the July school holidays, Ingram will suit up for the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges 18s girls team at the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships.
The first time CCC have taken away an 18s girls side, her selection follows an impressive performance for Northern Country at the recent selection trials.
McCarthy teacher Damian Kenniff coached the Northern Country team and said it was a "big effort" for the 16-year-old to make the team after starting the first game on the bench.
Her talent though quickly shone through with Ingram picking up the player of the match award in their second game and then the players' player medal, as adjudged by the opposition, their third game.
Even still to hear her name announced in the team came as a big shock.
"I was like oh my god this is actually happening," she said.
It's the latest in a long list of achievements for the multi-talented sportswoman.
She is also a rising lawn bowls star and was in February selected in the 2023 NSW Junior Representative and Development squad. Then in April she was adjudged the Division 2 most valuable player for this year's North West Regional League netball competition.
Still on the court, and earlier this month she was named in the North West team for the Regional State Cup tournament in October. She is also in the Northern Country Mavericks 17s team for next month's City v Country oztag tournament.
But back to her league exploits.
Predominantly a dummy-half - she does sometimes go into half-back - it has been a pretty rapid ascension for Ingram.
She has only been playing tackle footy for a couple of years, if that, and then it's only really been a game here and there for the Northern Tigers or through the school pathway.
Until this season she hasn't really been able to play league tag either, being too young for the Group 4 competition (you have to be 16).
Playing with Dungowan, she has been one of the Cowgirls best and sits up towards the top of the best and fairest standings.
She's loving it, and loving actually being out there in the middle after years on the sidelines watching brother Ryan, and later sister Brodii.
League is big in the Ingram household with her dad Richard also well-known around the local scene as a player, and now coach.
Tarnee said he has been a big influence in her journey, as have Ryan and Brodii.
Ryan was part of North Tamworth's dynasty before moving to Dungowan last season while Brodii has played with Centrals in the Newcastle competition and also represented the First Nations Gems.
Another huge inspiration is another former McCarthy and Dungowan girl - Jada Taylor. Ingram would love to follow in her footsteps one day.
"She's one of my idols and her dad (Luke) really helps me a lot as well," she said.
"He was my Tigers coach and he's a big inspiration to me as well."
The nationals will be held in Redcliffe from June 30 - July 7.
The side will have a couple of training sessions before, the first this coming weekend in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.