Hundreds of young primary school students and their families will descend on Tamworth this week for what is being billed as "Magic Week".
Following on from a successful trial last year, the city will concurrently host the NSW PSSA boys and girls hockey and NSW PSSA boys and girls basketball championships.
From May 30-June 2, 280 of the finest primary-aged basketballers in the state and 364 of the best primary-aged hockey players, will showcase their talents.
They will be representing a combined 54 regional teams stretching from Sydney all the way west to Broken Hill, and encompassing the public, catholic and independent school systems.
One of the biggest events on the NSW schools sporting calendar, around 2000 people are expected to attend the opening ceremony, which will take place at the Tamworth Sports Dome at 8am on Tuesday morning.
It will then be into the action on the court and the field with the first games getting underway at 9am.
Games will then commence at 8am on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, when the respective state champions will be decided.
Opals star and two-time Olympic basketballer Marianna Tolo and newly-capped Hockeyroos goalkeeper Zoe Newman are also heading up for the championships. They'll be doing some 'Olympics Unleashed' sessions, involved in the livestreaming commentary and featuring at the events.
Host zone North West begin their campaign in the girls basketball at 9.30am against Sydney East and the boys basketball at 10.30am, also against Sydney East. In the hockey, both sides play their first games at 11am with the boys facing Polding and the girls Sydney West.
