Harness racing: Elitloppet heartbreak as Just Believe finds late trouble

By Tim O'Connor
Updated May 29 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 10:06am
The dream wasn't quite to be for Just Believe's local owners with the gelding finding late trouble in his Eliteloppet heat.
Just Believe's Elitloppet campaign has ended in heartbreak, with the star Australian trotter clipping a rival's sulky and making a break before finishing last in his qualifying heat at Solvalla on Sunday night.

