Just Believe's Elitloppet campaign has ended in heartbreak, with the star Australian trotter clipping a rival's sulky and making a break before finishing last in his qualifying heat at Solvalla on Sunday night.
Driver Greg Sugars was a shattered man in the minutes after the race, feeling the gelding, part-owned by Tamworth's Terry Browne, Mark Lowe, David Pike, Bob Peterson, Judy McDonell and Inverell's Margot Sweaney, had plenty to give in the home straight.
"I'm pretty devastated really at the moment, quite a sick feeling there," Sugars said.
Sugars and Just Believe left well from barrier seven and almost landed a position in the one-one, but were eventually forced back to last when a prominent spot in the running line failed to appear.
"Harry" settled at the rear of the field and looked to be travelling into the race well as the field approached the straight, but found interference and galloped just as he was about to hit the stretch.
It's hard to say where Just Believe would have finished without the contact, but it looked likely he'd have rushed home for a spot in at least fifth or sixth.
"We thought we'd really be lacking that early speed against these Europeans, but he showed he can get out as good as most of them really," Sugars said.
"So that's the only positive, that the horse was going to be up to the task and unfortunately it just didn't work out today.
"Because he's not a real high-speed horse, he was just sort of coming off the bit but still strong (when the incident occurred). It's a little bit hard to explain, but I know the horse pretty well obviously and he had plenty of run left in his legs if he had clear running."
Sugars' wife and Just Believe's trainer Jess Tubbs was also battling extreme disappointment after the race.
"So disappointed for the owners and it feels a little bit like we let everyone down, but certainly Harry was up to the task had he had a clean run," Tubbs said.
"It's certainly not the fairy tale ending we were after, but very grateful for everyone and their support the whole way through.
"(Harry's) a superstar. He doesn't care, he doesn't know what's going on. He's just had a carrot and a wash and he's bright as a button.
"There's no question mark over Harry, he did us proud absolutely."
Tubbs said Sugars would struggle to process what took place in the concluding stages of the race.
"He's one of the best drivers out there and everyone makes mistakes, you just hope it's when no one's looking," she said.
"Unfortunately, today wasn't his day and he'll be going over that one for years to come, which is really disappointing because I'd love him to be proud of where he's at but I know that this is going to be a really hard day for him to remember."
Just Believe is set to stay over in Europe for at least one more race before returning home to Victoria.
Sugars confirmed as much, but just where and when is the bigger question.
"The two Swedish tracks have shown interest as did the Oslo (Norway) people tonight, while the Finland club invited us to their Group 1 race, too," Sugars told New Corps' Adam Hamilton.
2022 Elittloppet winner Etonnant won Just Believe's heat, but he failed to fire in the final as French horse Hohneck, a runner-up in the second qualifier, proved too good for driver Gabriele Gelormini and trainer Philippe Allaire.
He beat favourite San Moteur and Go On Boy.
