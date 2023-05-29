Government service delivery in regional and rural NSW may soon come under the microscope with NSW Premier Chris Minns suggesting the possibility of a parliamentary inquiry.
Responding to a question from Member for Barwon Roy Butler in question time last week, the premier said there was "scope" for the parliament to set up a committee to examine service delivery for rural and regional communities.
"I suspect that the house could move to establish a service delivery committee and I can think of no finer member than the member for Barwon to chair that committee," Premier Minns said.
"In fact, government members would support such an application."
Asked about the exchange, Mr Butler's office said the premier's remarks have not yet led to any "firm discussions" about setting up a committee or holding an inquiry but Mr Butler would "be following up to advocate for such a committee".
"Implementing service delivery standards, well defined metrics for measuring the performance of departments, agencies, bodies or programs in Barwon, is a policy priority for this term," Mr Butler's office told ACM.
"But nothing is [on the] train at the moment."
Mr Butler's question to the premier came after a number of ministerial visits to the electorate since the government came into power in March.
Days after he was elected, Minns visited Menindee for talks about the unprecedented fish kill. This was followed by visits to Walgett by water minister Rose Jackson and health minister Ryan Park.
The member for Barwon asked whether these visits had helped the government better understand the challenges residents of western NSW have accessing government services.
"I appreciate the attention of your Ministers already to the issues of service delivery in Barwon across the health, education, police and youth portfolios," Mr Butler said.
"Premier, have you had an opportunity to form a view on the adequacy of these services and the need to carry out a deep review and plan to bring Barwon's and regional NSW services up to an adequate standard?"
Going into the March 25 state election, Mr Butler said his key priority in this term of government was to advocate for better service delivery outcomes for his electorate.
No formal details about a timeline for, or the scope of, a rural service inquiry have yet been discussed.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
