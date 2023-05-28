Akasawa has made light work of 63.5kg and probably the strongest Gunnedah Gold Cup field ever assembled.
The five-year-old gelding - trained at Scone by Paul Messara, and ridden superbly by Aaron Bullock - romped to a four-and-a-half lengths win in the $40,000 feature race, a first-time qualifier for the $3 Big Dance at Royal Randwick on November 7.
The odds-on favourite - who was coming off a slashing victory at Scone on May 13 - left the field in his wake at the turn, with the John Ramsey-trained Barellan Bandit (Grant Buckley) a distance second.
One of Kris Lees' four runners in the 1600m race, Baltic Coast (Dylan Gibbons), finish almost seven lengths behind Akasawa, who paid $1.90 for the win (TAB fixed odds).
Messara said it was "quite unbelievable" that Akasawa - who now has eight wins from 13 starts for more than $287,000 in prize money - handled the 63.5kg so easily at Riverside Racecourse.
"We came here, obviously, to get a ticket to the big one [The Big Dance] - and he's done that," Messara said, adding: "I take my hat off to Aaron - unbelievable run.
"Mid-race, I thought we were in a bit of strife. We needed a momentum race and a momentum run, and it looked like it wasn't gonna happen.
"And then all of a sudden it went from nothing to everything in a few strides."
The Cody Morgan-trained Highlights (Ben Looker) finished fourth, almost nine lengths behind the winner.
Speaking early on Sunday afternoon, Gunnedah Jockey Club secretary manager Lyn Tongue said the crowd was "building nicely".
"I'm thrilled," she said. "It's not too cold yet. There's plenty of people about."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
