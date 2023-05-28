It took a while but once the Armidale Blues kicked into gear, they weren't going to be caught in their round six match up against Robb College.
In a game where the lead chopped and changed in the opening half, it was the Blues who put first points on the board with Tom Morgan.
But it didn't take long for the students to hit back, Hamish McPherson snaring an intercept to score.
Both the opening tries went unconverted and then the Blues found themselves down on numbers with Corey Stace dealt a red card 30 minutes into the encounter.
Robb took advantage with Hamish Cannington putting a grubber through the line, regathering it and then McPherson snagging his second.
It was 10-5 at half-time to the students and they scored the first points of the second stanza through a penalty goal.
But then the momentum swung.
Liam Salmon bagged a five-pointer against his former club five minutes in to close the gap.
Robb extended the lead to 16-10 through a penalty goal.
Harry Phillips then busted the Robb College defence to find Mick Frost in support for the first of his hat-trick.
The Blues led 17-16.
Robb slotted another penalty goal to take the lead again 19-17.
From there, the Blues accelerated.
Frost bagged another two and then Morgan nabbed his second.
Morgan Pennefather iced it with seven minutes on the clock for the Blues to take the win 43-19.
Coach Riley Hopwood said they "had words" at half-time and the Blues responded.
"Something we have been lacking this year is that bit of mongrel in the last 20 minutes and the boys really put it on in that last half," he said.
"A bit of intensity around the park and getting it there and doing it for each other today.
"They were just lacking that a little bit in the first-half but a couple of words of wisdom at half-time and they lifted to it.
"We were just getting a little bit lazy and complacent with our forward runners so we just had to get those boys to get into position early and get set and ready drive that ball through the middle of the paddock."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
