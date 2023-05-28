A local gym franchise was flooded with pink on Sunday as it hosted a special training session for breast cancer awareness.
F45 Fitness Trainer Hunter Thompson said he usually expects between 24 to 36 to show up to the average workout, but 46 pink-clad gym bunnies attended the fundraising session, raising $290 in total.
"We like to think of ourselves as a bit of a community. Our slogan is team training, life changing, and I really feel like we changed some lives today with a bit of breast cancer research and raising that amount of money, "Mr Thompson said.
The money will be donated to Serendipity Tamworth to support local cancer patients.
The idea for the fundraiser came from long-time gym member and breast cancer survivor Lorna Johnson.
Ms Johnson was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2017.
She was given three months and three weeks to live in August 2018, but five years later she's still kickin' ass at her local gym.
"Still going beautifully, still have nothing active, it's just all laying quiet," Ms Johnson said.
Since 2018 she has made a phenomenal recovery, though she's still technically classified as an ongoing patient given the severity of the illness.
Mr Thompson said it was great to see the community turn out in support of a good cause.
"I'm really happy with the turnout today. Sometimes we have a people who don't dress up for our themed days but I think it was because it was such a good cause that we got so many people in and in awesome pink outfits," he said.
