The Kangaroos finally stuck to their game plan and reaped the rewards.
So said Roos coach Stuart Goldfinch after the side's six-point win over last-placed Gunnedah at No 1 Oval.
The victory snapped a three-game losing run, with the final score in the round six clash 14.12 (96) to 14.6 (90).
Goldfinch said the win had imbued his fourth-placed side with "positive energy" heading into the local derby against the Swans at No 1 Oval on Saturday.
"It was a good, tough game of footy," he said. "We stuck to what we wanted to do and managed to get ourselves back in front and hold the lead."
"Gunnedah held the lead early in that last quarter, and we were able to get it back and hold on to it," he added.
Goldfinch said AFL novice Zach Adams had "a really good game".
"He was thrown into a difficult position, in the ruck, and he handled it really well," the mentor said, adding: "He competed all day and won probably the majority of the contests.
"So for a second-gamer, who had never played AFL before, that was a really pleasing performance from him."
Roos captain Matt Hall was "strong again" while Colin Daye was "solid in defence", Goldfinch said.
In the earlier women's game, third-placed Gunnedah prevailed 7.10 (52) to 6.3 (39).
However, Goldfinch said the fourth-placed Roos produced an "outstanding" performance that was "a vast improvement" on where they were at this time last year.
He said: "The Gunnedah girls have been a strong team for a number of years, and our girls gave it to them all the way through the game. They held the lead for a big part [of the match]."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
