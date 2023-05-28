The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tamworth rugs up for second-coldest day in May according to BOM data

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated May 28 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth awoke to a brisk minus 4.3 degrees on Sunday morning. Picture by Jonathan Hawes
Tamworth awoke to a brisk minus 4.3 degrees on Sunday morning. Picture by Jonathan Hawes

Grab your wool socks and defrost your windshields, winter has arrived.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.