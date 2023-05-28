Grab your wool socks and defrost your windshields, winter has arrived.
Four days before the season officially turns from fall, Tamworth was greeted with a cold snap that brought temperatures close to the lowest of any day in May ever recorded.
At 6am on Sunday, May 28, the Bureau of Meteorology recorded a chilly minus 4.3 degrees, making it the second-coldest day of May in Tamworth's recorded history.
In addition, the 'feels like' temperature hit a glacial minus 8.3 degrees.
The weather recordings came just two-tenths of a degree from hitting the all-time record of minus 4.5 degrees set on May 15, 2015.
Other areas in the region were also hit with piercingly-low temperatures, including Gunnedah (minus 3.6 degrees), Armidale (minus 0.8 degrees), and Glen Innes (minus 7.5 degrees).
However, the cold snap didn't stick around for long, scared away by the rising sun.
By 8am temperatures had climbed above freezing and by noon they hit double digits (12.9 degrees).
Not only that, but temperatures will continue climbing through the week, with a high of 23 degrees forecast for Friday.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
