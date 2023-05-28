Kootingal-Moonbi have moved into the top four and claimed a big scalp in the process, after beating the Cowboys 34-28 at Dungowan.
No 6 Jordan Sharpe, back playing for Kooty after retiring last season due to a chronic knee injury, scored two tries as the Roosters notched their fourth win of the season after seven rounds.
Roosters coach Mark Sheppard told Group 4 Media that Sharpe was "outstanding" and was named the side's players' player.
"Johnny Seabrook had a massive game for us too," Sheppard said of the second-rower.
Sheppard also praised No 9 Kurt Hartmann and No 11 Josh Kevill, saying the back-rower had "a massive game" despite playing injured.
After Roosters second-rower Anders Glew and Cowboys hooker Cody Bryne were sent off following a scuffle early in the match, Kooty established a 26-4 lead.
Sheppard said the Cowboys "looked a bit underdone, but they came home with a wet sail".
According to the Play Rugby League table, undefeated Moree lead the competition - with Werris Creek, Dungowan and Kootingal-Moonbi rounding out the top four (Group 4 Media, however, says Kooty and Dungowan are in third and fourth place, respectively).
Elsewhere, Werris Creek made it three straight wins with a 62-26 thumping of the last-placed Blues at Narrabri, while sixth-placed Boggabri recorded their third win of the season with a 48-16 defeat of seventh-placed Gunnedah at Jubilee Oval.
Roos coach Shane Rampling said his new No 7 Andrew Wallace had "really come into his own" and "took the game by the scruff of the neck".
