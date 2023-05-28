The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Jordan Sharpe inspires Roosters to win over Cowboys

By Mark Bode
May 28 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Sharpe bagged a double against Dungowan.
Jordan Sharpe bagged a double against Dungowan.

Kootingal-Moonbi have moved into the top four and claimed a big scalp in the process, after beating the Cowboys 34-28 at Dungowan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.